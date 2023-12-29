Claudettes Arverne
In Pursuit of Tea (GF)(V)
- Jade Spring (Green Tea, Twisted Leaf) (GF)(V)$4.00
Variety: Camellia Sinensis Var. Sinensis Character: Chestnut, Sweet Corn, Vegetal Ingredients: Camellia Sinensis Leaves
- Mint Tea (Herbal, Leaves) (GF)(V)$4.00
Character: Aromatic, Refreshing, Soothing Ingredients: Mint
- Earl Grey (Black Tea, FOP) (GF)(V)$4.00
Variety: Camellia Sinensis Var, Assamica Character: Aromatic, Candied Lemon, Bold Ingredients: Camellia Sinensis Leaves, Bergamot Oil
- Formosa Oolong (Toasty, Brown Oolong) (GF)(V)$4.00
Iced Tea
Juices, Smoothies & Smoothie Bowls
Acai, Oats n Smoothie Bowls (GF)(V)
- -Rockabowl (GF)(V)$9.00+
Acai & Banana Blend Topped w/ Strawberries, Blueberries & Granola
- -Purple Haze (GF)(V)$10.00+
Acai and Banana Blend Topped W/ Hemp Seeds, Goji Berries, Blue Berries, Sliced Banana, Coconut and Granola.
- -The G.O.A.T. (GF)(V)$6.00+
Overnight Rolled Oats, w/ Almond Milk Topped w/ Sliced Banana, Blueberries, & Homemade Peanut Butter
- -Build Your Own Smoothie Bowl(GF)$8.00+
- -Build Your Own Oats(GF)$6.00+
Smoothie(GF)(V).
- -Peanut Butter & Muscle (GF)(V)$9.00+
Homemade Peanut Butter, Banana, Raw Cacao, Agave
- -The Blue (GF)(V)$9.00+
Blueberries, Banana, Agave
- -The Pink (GF)(V)$9.00+
Strawberries, Banana, Agave
- -The Purple (GF)(V)$9.00+
Acai, Strawberries, Banana, Homemade Peanut Butter, Coconut
- -Build Your Own Smoothie (GF)$6.00+
Juices(GF)(V).
Pastries
Pastries and Desserts(Arverne)
- -Chocolate Marshmallow Fudge (GF)$5.00
- -Banana Bread$5.00
Claudette's famous banana bread baked daily.
- -Carrot Oat Cookie$5.00
- -Chocolate Crinkle Cookie$5.00
- -Cowboy Cookie$5.00
An everything cookie filled with coconut, chocolate chips, oats, nuts.
- -Disco Biscuit (GF)(V)$5.00
A gluten-free cookie made with oats, banana, chocolate chips, and dipped in dark chocolate!
- -PB & Jam Cookie (GF)$5.00
- -Vanilla Sprinkle Cookie (V)$5.00
Soft and delicious vanilla sprinkle cookie.
- -Orange Lemon Marmalade$9.00
- -Coconut Walnut Chocolate$10.00
- -Chocolate Pretzel$3.00
- -Bûche de Noel Slice$5.00
- -Caramel Bread Pudding$5.00
- -PB Jam Cookie Bag (GF)$22.00
- -Disco Biscuit Bag (GF) (V)$22.00
- -Carrot Oat Cookie Bag$22.00
- -Lemon Bars$5.00
- -Ricotta & Lemon Santa’s Favorite Cookies$3.00
- -Lemon Cookie$5.00
- -Chocolate Coffee Cake with Hint Of Cinnamon (V)$5.00
- -Key Lime Pie$5.00
- -Italian Lemon Cake$5.00
- -Walnut Pie$5.00
- -New Year's Chocolate Ball$5.00
Grab n Go
- -Seasonal Roasted Veggies (GF)(V)$4.00
- -6 Spinach and Feta Turkey Balls (GF)$8.00
- -Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice (12 Oz)$6.00
- -Dragon Breath Bottle(GF)(V)$5.00+
Ginger, Lemon and Cayenne Pepper
- -Simple Mills Pita Crackers (GF)(V)$8.00
- Harissa Tahini (GF)(V)$5.00
- Hummus (GF)(V)$5.00
- Moroccan Salsa (GF)(V)$5.00
- -Balsamic Beets (GF)(V)$5.00
- -Berry Parfait (GF)$6.00
Vanilla yogurt, sranola and seasonal berries
- -Oatly Retail (V) (32oz)$6.00
- -Pacific Almond Milk Retail (V) (32oz)$6.00
Prepackaged Bowls
- -Falafel Bowl (V)$12.00
Claudettes Falafel with vinegar slaw, hummus, balsamic beets, shepherd's salad, chickpeas, and schug tahini
- -Lemon Chicken Bowl$15.00
Lemon Pepper Chicken with lemon couscous, shepherd's salad, crumbled feta, harissa tahini, and dijon date vinaigrette
- -Turkey Spinach and Feta Meatballs Bowl$15.00
Spinach and Feta Turkey Meatballs with lemon couscous, roasted vegetables, hardboiled egg, pickled red onions, and beet tahini
Bottled Drinks
- -Boxed Water$2.50
- Original Red Bull$4.00
- Sugar Free Red Bull$4.00
- Sparkling Jalapeño Limeade Organic Soda$4.00
- Sparkling Mint Lemonade Organic Soda$4.00Out of stock
- Hibiscus Ginger Ale Organic Soda$4.00Out of stock
- Date Cola Organic Soda$4.00Out of stock
- Watermelon Guava Rockaway Soda$4.00
- Berry Hibiscus Rockaway Soda$4.00
- Lemon- Lemongrass Rockaway Soda$4.00
- Pineapple Ginger Rockaway Soda$4.00
Bowls n Pitas
Build Your Own Bowl
Build Your Own Pita
Claudettes Favorites-Bowls
- Marrakech Bowl (GF)(V)$15.00
French lentils, market greens, claudette's hummus, moroccan salsa, roasted vegetables, spicy shepherd's salad, pickled red onions, Israeli pickles, drizzled with ambatahini
- Spicy Chicken Kofta Bowl$14.00
Spicy chicken kofta, harissa tahini, romaine, spicy shepherd's salad, pickled red onions, feta and dijon date vinaigrette
- Spicy Salmon Bowl (GF)$17.00Out of stock
Basmati rice, market greens, spicy moroccan tomato jam, harissa tahini, dijon salmon, and roasted vegetables with a drizzle of Claudettes tahini
- Jess’ Bowl (GF)$14.00
Market greens, lemon pepper chicken, roasted vegetables, claudette's hummus, crumbled feta, and lemon vinaigrette
Claudettes Favorites-Pita
- Traditional Pita (V)$12.00
Claudettes falafel, hummus, vinegar slaw, shepherd's salad, and tahini all packed in a warm pita
- Tel Aviv Pita (V)$14.00
Claudettes falafel, claudettes hummus, shepherd's salad, vinegar slaw, drizzled with ambatahini in a warm pita
- Schnitzel Pita$14.00
Chicken schnitzel, claudette's hummus, vinegar slaw, shepherd's salad, and tahini all packed in a warm pita
- Spinach and Feta Turkey Pita$14.00
Classic spinach and feta turkey balls with market greens, avocado mash, pickled red onions, garlic aioli in a warm pita
- Eilat Pita$14.00
Beef kofta, romaine, harissa tahini, chug, spicy shepherd's salad, pickled red onions, drizzled with ambatahini in a warm pita
- Spicy Chicken Kofta Pita$14.00
Spicy chicken kofta, harissa tahini, romaine, spicy shepherds salad, pickled red onions, feta and dijon date vinaigrette in a warm pita
Broken Down
Mains
Grains
Spreads (GF)(V)
Salatim (Salads) (GF)
- Balsamic Beets (GF)(V)$8.00+
- Chickpeas (GF) (V)$8.00+
- Vinegar Slaw (GF)(V)$8.00+
- Israeli Pickles (GF)(V)$8.00+
- Green Olives (GF)(V)$8.00+
- Pickled Red Onions (GF)(V)$8.00+
- Shepherd's Salad (GF)(V)$8.00+
- Spicy Shepherd's Salad w/ Red Onions and Jalapenos (GF)(V)$8.00+
- Hazilim (Eggplant Salad) (GF)(V)$8.00+
- Spicy Pickled Peppers (GF)(V)$8.00+
Dressings (GF)(V)
Breads (V)
Claudette's Catering
Shabbat Package
Mains Half Trays
- Turkey Burger Balls Half Tray (GF)$90.00
- Spicy Chicken Kofta (Half Tray)$90.00
- Grilled Lemon Pepper Chicken Half Tray (GF)$90.00
- Panko Chicken Half Tray$90.00
- Beef Kofta Balls Half Tray$80.00
- Falafel Balls Half Tray (V)$70.00
- Seasonal Roasted Vegetables Half Tray (GF)(V)$60.00
- Dijon Salmon 10 PCs (GF)$120.00
Salatim (Salads) Catering
- Balsamic Beets Half Tray (GF)(V)$50.00
- Chickpeas Half Tray (GF)(V)$45.00
- Chopped Cucumbers Half Tray (GF)(V)$40.00
- Chopped Tomatoes Half Tray (GF)(V)$40.00
- Claudette's Vinegar Slaw Half Tray (GF)(V)$40.00
- Israeli Pickles 24oz (GF)(V)$22.00
- Kalamata Olives 24oz (GF)(V)$22.00
- Pickled Red Onions Half Tray (GF)(V)$50.00
- Shepherd's Salad Half Tray (GF)(V)$50.00
- Spicy Shepherd's Salad w/ Red Onions and Jalapeños Half Tray (GF)(V)$50.00
- Hardboiled Eggs 12CT$18.00
- Crumbled Feta 24oz$22.00