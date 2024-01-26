Claudettes Arverne
In Pursuit of Tea (GF)(V)
- Jade Spring (Green Tea, Twisted Leaf) (GF)(V)$4.00
Variety: Camellia Sinensis Var. Sinensis Character: Chestnut, Sweet Corn, Vegetal Ingredients: Camellia Sinensis Leaves
- Mint Tea (Herbal, Leaves) (GF)(V)$4.00
Character: Aromatic, Refreshing, Soothing Ingredients: Mint
- Earl Grey (Black Tea, FOP) (GF)(V)$4.00
Variety: Camellia Sinensis Var, Assamica Character: Aromatic, Candied Lemon, Bold Ingredients: Camellia Sinensis Leaves, Bergamot Oil
- Formosa Oolong (Toasty, Brown Oolong) (GF)(V)$4.00
- -CBC x Oslo Rockaway Blend (12oz)$18.00
Oslo X Cuisine by Claudette. Colombia, Nicaragua, Uganda. Tasting Notes: Berries, Citrus, Chocolate. Sweet and rich with smooth body and lively finish.
- -8oz Insulated Tumbler with Café Lid Stainless Steel Mug$20.00
- -12oz Insulated TK Wide with Café L
