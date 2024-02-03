Claudettes Arverne
Featured Items
- -Latte$5.50
- -Purple Haze (GF)(V)$17.00
Acai and Banana Blend Topped W/ Hemp Seeds, Goji Berries, Blue Berries, Sliced Banana, Coconut and Granola.
- -Rockabowl (GF)(V)$15.00
Acai & Banana Blend Topped w/ Strawberries, Blueberries & Granola
ESPRESSO BAR
COFFEE
NOT COFFEE
ON TAP
- Rocket Fuel on Tap$6.50Out of stock
Drink me. You ever been to Café Du Monde? Like an iced cafe au lait, but add Vermont Maple Syrup.
- Cold Brew on Tap$4.50Out of stock
Good body. Velvety. Not overly complicated.
IN PURSUIT OF TEA
- Jade Spring (Green Tea, Twisted Leaf) (GF)(V)$4.00
Variety: Camellia Sinensis Var. Sinensis Character: Chestnut, Sweet Corn, Vegetal Ingredients: Camellia Sinensis Leaves
- Mint Tea (Herbal, Leaves) (GF)(V)$4.00
Character: Aromatic, Refreshing, Soothing Ingredients: Mint
- Earl Grey (Black Tea, FOP) (GF)(V)$4.00
Variety: Camellia Sinensis Var, Assamica Character: Aromatic, Candied Lemon, Bold Ingredients: Camellia Sinensis Leaves, Bergamot Oil
- Formosa Oolong (Toasty, Brown Oolong) (GF)(V)$4.00
ICED TEA
- Iced Scarlet Glow$4.00Out of stock
Wake up with this lively, sweet and fruity blend of hibiscus, lemon verbena, linden flower, and whole stevia leaf. Naturally caffeine- and calorie-free, this herbal infusion displays a brilliant ruby-red color from the hibiscus flowers.
COFFEE THINGS
- -CBC x Oslo Rockaway Blend (12oz)$18.00
Oslo X Cuisine by Claudette. Colombia, Nicaragua, Uganda. Tasting Notes: Berries, Citrus, Chocolate. Sweet and rich with smooth body and lively finish.
- -8oz Insulated Tumbler with Café Lid Stainless Steel Mug$20.00
- -12oz Insulated TK Wide with Café Lid Stainless Steel Mug$30.00
- -20oz Insulated TK Wide with Loop Cap Stainless Steel Mug$35.00
JUICES, SMOOTHIES, AND SMOOTHIE BOWLS
Acai, Oats n Smoothie Bowls (GF)(V)
- -Rockabowl (GF)(V)$15.00
Acai & Banana Blend Topped w/ Strawberries, Blueberries & Granola
- -Purple Haze (GF)(V)$17.00
Acai and Banana Blend Topped W/ Hemp Seeds, Goji Berries, Blue Berries, Sliced Banana, Coconut and Granola.
- -The G.O.A.T. (GF)(V)$6.00
Overnight Rolled Oats, w/ Almond Milk Topped w/ Sliced Banana, Blueberries, & Homemade Peanut Butter
- -The SLAY Oats (GF)(V)$6.00
Overnight Rolled Oats, w/ Almond Milk Topped w/ Shredded Coconut, Strawberries, & Maple Syrup
- -Dragonfruit Chia Pudding (GF)(V)$6.00
Pitaya, Chia Seeds, Almond Milk topped with Strawberries, Blueberries and Coconut
- -Build Your Own Smoothie Bowl(GF)$12.00
- -Build Your Own Oats(GF)$6.00