In Pursuit of Tea (GF)(V)
- Jade Spring (Green Tea, Twisted Leaf) (GF)(V)$4.00
Variety: Camellia Sinensis Var. Sinensis Character: Chestnut, Sweet Corn, Vegetal Ingredients: Camellia Sinensis Leaves
- Mint Tea (Herbal, Leaves) (GF)(V)$4.00
Character: Aromatic, Refreshing, Soothing Ingredients: Mint
- Earl Grey (Black Tea, FOP) (GF)(V)$4.00
Variety: Camellia Sinensis Var, Assamica Character: Aromatic, Candied Lemon, Bold Ingredients: Camellia Sinensis Leaves, Bergamot Oil
- Formosa Oolong (Toasty, Brown Oolong) (GF)(V)$4.00
Iced Tea
Coffee Things
- -CBC x Oslo Rockaway Blend (12oz)$18.00
Oslo X Cuisine by Claudette. Colombia, Nicaragua, Uganda. Tasting Notes: Berries, Citrus, Chocolate. Sweet and rich with smooth body and lively finish.
- -8oz Insulated Tumbler with Café Lid Stainless Steel Mug$20.00
- -12oz Insulated TK Wide with Café Lid Stainless Steel Mug$30.00
- -20oz Insulated TK Wide with Loop Cap Stainless Steel Mug$35.00
Juices, Smoothies & Smoothie Bowls
Acai, Oats n Smoothie Bowls (GF)(V)
- -Rockabowl (GF)(V)$9.00+
Acai & Banana Blend Topped w/ Strawberries, Blueberries & Granola
- -Purple Haze (GF)(V)$10.00+
Acai and Banana Blend Topped W/ Hemp Seeds, Goji Berries, Blue Berries, Sliced Banana, Coconut and Granola.
- -The G.O.A.T. (GF)(V)$6.00+
Overnight Rolled Oats, w/ Almond Milk Topped w/ Sliced Banana, Blueberries, & Homemade Peanut Butter
- -The SLAY Oats (GF)(V)$6.00+
Overnight Rolled Oats, w/ Almond Milk Topped w/ Shredded Coconut, Strawberries, & Maple Syrup
- -Dragonfruit Chia Pudding (GF)(V)$6.00
Pitaya, Chia Seeds, Almond Milk topped with Strawberries, Blueberries and Coconut
- -Build Your Own Smoothie Bowl(GF)$8.00+
- -Build Your Own Oats(GF)$6.00+