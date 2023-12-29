Skip to Main content
Cuisine by Claudette
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
2x points now for loyalty members
Claudettes 116th St
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Cuisine by Claudette Locations and Ordering Hours
Arverne
(718) 945-5511
190 Beach 69th St Unit 117 ("C"), Arverne, NY 11692
Open now
• Closes at 8PM
All hours
Order online
116th St
(718) 945-5511
143 Beach 116th St, Rockaway Park, NY 11694
Open now
• Closes at 8PM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement